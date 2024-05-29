Not sane
Rapist is sent to the “lock-up”
A 45-year-old Turkish man has raped three women in Vorarlberg. Because, according to a psychological report, he was not sane at the time of the crimes, he has now been sent to an institution.
Ten previous convictions, including one for rape in 2004. On Wednesday, the 45-year-old Turk once again stood before the jury of the Feldkirch regional court. Once again it was about sexual assault and rape in three cases.
Brutal rape
In November 2022, the first victim was sexually assaulted in her home. The man repeatedly tried to kiss the woman. When she resists, he grabs her by the jaw and grabs her between the legs. The victim escapes with abrasions on her chin. In June last year, he forced his way into a woman's apartment in Frastanz and attacked her. Again, he rips off the victim's pants. The woman desperately fights back against the tall man and begs him not to hurt her. But her tormentor shows no mercy and brutally rapes her. He manages to escape again.
Two months later, he dragged another woman into the bushes at the zoo in Feldkirch, strangled her and punched her several times in the face before raping the victim, who was covered in blood.
Paranoid hallucinogenic schizophrenia
When the presiding judge confronted the accused with the pictures of the maltreated victims, he pleaded: "Can you please put them away?" The perpetrator denies the accusations made against him. There had never been a rape, nor had he beaten the women like that. When asked by the judge how he could explain the victim's serious injuries in the wildlife park, for example, he replied: "Maybe she lost something there and was looking for it. Maybe she wanted to get pregnant."
After a brief deliberation, the panel of lay judges followed the opinion of court psychiatrist Reinhard Haller to commit the victim to a forensic therapeutic institution. According to Haller, the intellectually gifted violent offender suffers from paranoid hallucinogenic schizophrenia. Due to his condition, the rapist was not sane when he committed his crimes.
You still don't seem to have realized what you have done to women. This will forever cast a shadow on their souls.
Richterin Sandholzer
As further acts with serious consequences are to be expected, committal to a forensic psychiatric facility is now a foregone conclusion. However, the person concerned does not seem to accept this with his interjections. Which is why Judge Sandholzer gets in his face: "You still don't seem to have understood what you did to the women. It will forever cast a shadow on their souls."
