Rapist is sent to the “lock-up”

Brutal rape

In November 2022, the first victim was sexually assaulted in her home. The man repeatedly tried to kiss the woman. When she resists, he grabs her by the jaw and grabs her between the legs. The victim escapes with abrasions on her chin. In June last year, he forced his way into a woman's apartment in Frastanz and attacked her. Again, he rips off the victim's pants. The woman desperately fights back against the tall man and begs him not to hurt her. But her tormentor shows no mercy and brutally rapes her. He manages to escape again.