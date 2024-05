Rain stops Paris – Ofner doesn’t play until Thursday

The French Open had already struggled with the rain on the previous days, with many doubles matches having to be canceled on Tuesday. It was even worse on Wednesday. It had been raining continuously in Paris since 11.30 am. At around 3.30 p.m., all doubles matches were once again canceled, the schedule was revised and it was hoped that at least the singles could be played in the evening. However, shortly after 5 p.m., play was finally stopped.