Film award party shipwrecked on the Danube
It is already a tradition that the nominees for the Austrian Film Awards are celebrated a few days before the award ceremony (which this year takes place on June 5). This year, however, the party was shipwrecked in the truest sense of the word - but the party went ahead anyway ...
Is a ship still a ship if it is not seaworthy? A philosophical question that quickly faded into the background at the traditional evening of the Austrian Film Award nominees. Although the MS Kaiserin Elisabeth II had engine trouble and was therefore unable to set sail - sorry - on the Danube, the main reason for attending was to celebrate and not to go boating, let alone to complain.
And so the presidency of the Austrian Film Academy, consisting of actress and former "Buhlschaft" Verena Altenberger and director and producer Arash T. Riahi, set a good example, made the best of it and kept spirits high.
She was also among the nominees, including "Vorstadtweib" Gerti Drassl (this year she is nominated for both "Wald" and "Persona non grata"),
Karl Fischer ("Mermaids Don't Cry") and the musicians Anja F. Plaschg alias Soap & Skin ("Des Teufels Bad") and Voodoo Jürgens ("Rickerl"). The latter even benefited from the unseaworthy Empress' unseaworthiness - Jürgens was running late and would probably have stayed ashore in normal operation.
