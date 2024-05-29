“Farting and mumbling cuts the Greens in half”

The current data shows a similar picture for the EU elections on June 9. Haselmayer: "The FPÖ will be number one in the EU parliamentary elections for the first time. In our country it is in a range of 26 to 30 percent. The SPÖ is slightly ahead of the ÖVP in second place. The Greens are at eight percent in the EU elections. This means that the decline here is not as sharp as in the National Council elections. As a Carinthian, I can say that the Green voters would even vote for the Karawanken bear in the EU elections if only it was painted green." Many Green voters are currently in the political waiting room when it comes to the EU. Or, according to the IFDD EU election forecast, they would go to the Communists or the SPÖ.