Counterfeiting wildcat
Fat “Archibald” must now follow a strict diet
After the handcuffs clicked for his master on suspicion of counterfeiting money in a Viennese hotel, the wild cat is still on a cure at the TierQuartier. But "Archibald" is no longer "Archi-Blad" ...
The Russian-Ukrainian dual national is still behind bars on suspicion of counterfeiting (up to ten years in prison). As reported, a so-called Caracat was discovered in the suspect's hotel room on the Wieden during the raid by the Federal Criminal Police Office.
This is a cross between a caracal, a lynx-like wild cat, and a domestic cat. Keeping these animals is prohibited for private individuals in Austria - and they have no business in hotel rooms, as the condition of "Archibald" showed when his master was arrested.
The animal weighed an impressive 20 kilograms at the time and would have been better named "Garfield". Veterinarians from Schönbrunn Zoo needed three tranquilizer darts to remove the aggressive wild cat.
It is to be welcomed that we have strict laws regarding the keeping of wild cats. However, in many countries around Austria, private individuals are allowed to keep such wild cats. As a result, such breeds are also transported to our country, are not kept in an animal-friendly manner and vegetate in homes.
What is a caracal?
- Belongs to the genus of wild cats
- Sometimes also referred to as the desert lynx
- At home in the arid regions of Asia and Africa
- Feeds in the wild on rodents and birds with a maximum body weight of five kilos
- The animals are relatively easy to tame and were used to hunt hares and small game in India and Iran until the 20th century.
A few weeks have passed since then. And "Archibald" has already lost quite a bit of weight under the care of the TierQuartier. "He can already move around properly again", says farm manager Thomas Benda to the "Krone". In two weeks' time - in consultation with the veterinary office - he will be moved to animal-friendly accommodation - although the exact location remains a secret ...
