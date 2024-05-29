More than 52 degrees
Thermometer climbs to record high in India
The highest temperature ever recorded in the country has been recorded in India. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), 52.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Mungeshpur, a suburb in the Indian capital region of Delhi, on Wednesday afternoon (local time).
The previous record for India was 51 degrees Celsius, which was measured in 2016 in the desert region of Phalodi in the state of Rajasthan. In India, where the annual monsoon rain season with slightly lower temperatures is expected from July, severe summer heatwaves are not uncommon.
Heatwaves becoming more extreme
According to scientific findings, however, these are becoming longer, stronger and more frequent due to climate change. The weather authorities have issued a heat warning for the capital region of Delhi. There is a "very high risk of heat-related health complaints and heat strokes" for "people of all ages", it said. Vulnerable people require "extraordinary attention".
Authorities feared a water shortage in the metropolis with a population of over 30 million. The water minister of the Delhi region, Atishi Marlena, appealed to the "collective responsibility" of the population to avoid wasting water, reported the Times of India newspaper.
Water is being throttled
Among other things, water is to be supplied only once a day in several areas of Delhi for the time being - instead of twice a day as before, Atishi told the "Indian Express". The water saved in this way should benefit areas where the daily water deliveries were previously only sufficient for 15 to 20 minutes.
According to many observers, the heatwave in Delhi began in the neighboring state of Rajasthan, where temperatures of over 50 degrees had already been measured on Tuesday. Many people in India's neighboring country Pakistan are also currently suffering from a heatwave. On Sunday, 53 degrees were measured in Mohenjo Daro in the rural province of Sindh.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
