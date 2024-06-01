Do you see your younger self in your son when he's playing music?

I really do. I used to always have an acoustic guitar with me to write songs, but then quickly picked up the electric guitar in the context of others because it's easier to explain where you want to go with the songs. That's how I went from drums to guitar and Sebastian's path was similar. The fact that I've been singing for more than 30 years is due to the fact that nobody else wanted to do it. I grew up somewhere in the woods, where you don't find that many people who have the same taste in music and share a hobby with you. In high school there were maybe ten people who liked the same music as me, but they were all fans and none of them knew how to play an instrument. So whatever you wanted to listen to, you had to do it yourself. It was hard, but you develop and get better and better.