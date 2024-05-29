Were gang members
Supermarket robbery: two hostage-takers jailed
A trial concerning a supermarket robbery in Hollabrunn ended on Wednesday in Korneuburg with two guilty verdicts for attempted aggravated robbery and serious damage to property. A Lithuanian citizen must serve three years in prison, his accomplice two and a half years. According to the court, the sentences are already final.
The two men are believed to be members of a nine-strong Lithuanian group of perpetrators who specifically targeted food markets. The accused allegedly broke into the supermarket in Hollabrunn on the evening of 25 January 2019. Several employees were brought into the storeroom using CO2 pistols and the men tied the arms of the victims behind their backs with cable ties.
Employees injured during the robbery
After the suspects had obtained the store keys, they allegedly tried unsuccessfully to break open the safe. According to earlier police reports, the duo made off without any loot and one employee was slightly injured.
Guilty verdicts as additional sentences
The Lithuanians were already serving a prison sentence of several years for an armed robbery of a jewelry store in Germany. After serving their sentences, the men, who were subject to European arrest warrants, were extradited to Austria in February and April respectively. The suspects were taken to Korneuburg prison. Wednesday's guilty verdicts are additional sentences to the convictions handed down in Germany.
Series of brutal robberies
The two men are said to be members of a nine-man Lithuanian gang that was tracked down in summer 2019. The criminals are said to have robbed stores in Lower Austria at irregular intervals and in different constellations, using extremely brutal methods. An armed robbery of a supermarket including a brief hostage-taking in Günselsdorf (district of Baden) on 16 February 2019 was also attributed to the gang. Five Lithuanian citizens received prison sentences of seven to 19 years for this at Wiener Neustadt Regional Court in February 2020.
