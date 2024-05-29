Supermarket robbery: two hostage-takers jailed

Series of brutal robberies

The two men are said to be members of a nine-man Lithuanian gang that was tracked down in summer 2019. The criminals are said to have robbed stores in Lower Austria at irregular intervals and in different constellations, using extremely brutal methods. An armed robbery of a supermarket including a brief hostage-taking in Günselsdorf (district of Baden) on 16 February 2019 was also attributed to the gang. Five Lithuanian citizens received prison sentences of seven to 19 years for this at Wiener Neustadt Regional Court in February 2020.