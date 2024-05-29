Life for tourism
67 years of Welcome Home at Falkensteiner
How Austria's most popular tourism brand has been shaping vacations for decades.
Over 67 years ago, Josef and Maria Falkensteiner opened a guesthouse on a small lake in South Tyrol. Over the years, the company developed into an internationally active tourism group and Austria's best-known tourism brand. The Falkensteiner Michaeler Tourism Group AG (FMTG) is still a family business today. . "We are proud of what we have created," says Erich Falkensteiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FMTG.
"My parents started with the small guesthouse in South Tyrol and with FMTG we have created a structure that is unique in Europe. We build, develop, offer attractive investment opportunities and provide advice. And by advising other companies, we are also constantly learning and see trends very early on."
Erich Falkensteiner, Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender der FMTG
One trend that Falkensteiner spotted early on is the increasing demand for serviced apartments. For 20 years, the Group has been developing serviced apartments with the Premium Living product - embedded in the infrastructure of a Falkensteiner hotel. "Our Premium Living Apartments are a second home with the advantages of a Falkensteiner Hotel," says Erich Falkensteiner.
New apartments on the Falkensteiner Punta Skala peninsula in Croatia
One of the flagship projects is the Falkensteiner Resort Punta Skala in Croatia, located on a private peninsula. The resort includes two 5-star hotels, Premium Living Apartments, Luxury Villas and the Fortis Club, a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment center. The development on the Falkensteiner peninsula will continue in the fall. Under the leadership of Austrian star architect Boris Podrecca, new premium living apartments, the Aurora Residences, are being developed. A total of 88 apartments are being built in four buildings. Interested buyers can choose from four different apartment types ranging in size from 42m² to 175m². Completion is scheduled for June 2025.
Innovative crowd investment concept
Since 2017, guests and investors have also been able to invest in FMTG and its projects. The interest can be paid out either in cash or in hotel vouchers (*). More than half of the investors choose the vouchers, turning them from investors into Falkensteiner guests. The funds generated by the current crowdinvestment campaign will be used, among other things, to expand the Falkensteiner Premium Resort Punta Skala and the Premium Camping area.
Exclusive benefits for Ambassador Club members
FMTG has set up its own Ambassador Club for top investors. From a single investment of 70,000 euros in the 12th crowdinvestment campaign, investors can obtain the coveted Ambassador status (*). This status includes an invitation to an exclusive event including an executive dinner and enables a direct exchange with the owners and management of FMTG. The Ambassadors of the 12th campaign will travel to Croatia in September 2024 to the 5-star Falkensteiner Hotel & Spa Iadera - two nights' accommodation included.
These and many other projects make the company a key trendsetter in the tourism industry.
Combining returns and vacation directly (*)
The current offer for investors resident in Austria includes a 5-year term in addition to hotel & vacation benefits and again offers two interest rate options:
- 8% p.a. Interest in vouchers or
- 6% p.a. Interest in cash
One-off EUR 1,200 Falkensteiner voucher for every EUR 10,000 invested
- For an investment of EUR 20,000, for example, the one-off
the one-off voucher increases to EUR. 2.400
- Product: qualified subordinated loan (*)
- Subscription period extended once until 02.06.2024
Further details on the offer and use of funds can be found at www.fmtg-invest.at and in the capital market prospectus.
(*) Risk warning - Austria: The acquisition of the investment is associated with considerable risks and can lead to the complete loss of the capital invested. A prospectus complying with the provisions of the Austrian Capital Market Act, including any supplements, is available at www.fmtg-invest.com and www.fmtg-invest.at after it has been reviewed by a prospectus auditor pursuant to Section 7 of the Austrian Capital Market Act. A printed version of the prospectus and any supplements can be requested from FMTG - Falkensteiner Michaeler Tourism Group AG, Walcherstrasse 1A, 1020 Vienna, +43 (0) 509 912 1113, during normal office hours.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.