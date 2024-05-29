67 years of Welcome Home at Falkensteiner

New apartments on the Falkensteiner Punta Skala peninsula in Croatia

One of the flagship projects is the Falkensteiner Resort Punta Skala in Croatia, located on a private peninsula. The resort includes two 5-star hotels, Premium Living Apartments, Luxury Villas and the Fortis Club, a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment center. The development on the Falkensteiner peninsula will continue in the fall. Under the leadership of Austrian star architect Boris Podrecca, new premium living apartments, the Aurora Residences, are being developed. A total of 88 apartments are being built in four buildings. Interested buyers can choose from four different apartment types ranging in size from 42m² to 175m². Completion is scheduled for June 2025.