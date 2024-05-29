Scavenger hunt without money through half of Europe

Almost 300 teams from more than 60 nations embarked on a wild journey through half of Europe for a week (May 21 to 28). Their mission: without cash, credit cards or technical aids, they had to get to Berlin from various predetermined starting points by 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The groups of three had to successfully complete as many tasks as possible, take detours and be fast. The only currency on the journey, for example for food, accommodation or a lift: 24 cans of Red Bull energy drink. The drinks manufacturer from Fuschl had invited the participants to the "Can you make it?" scavenger hunt.