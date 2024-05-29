Vorteilswelt
Pinzgauer at the start

Scavenger hunt without money through half of Europe

29.05.2024 10:30

A beverage producer from Salzburg invited people on an adventure tour through half of Europe. The only currency on the journey without money or technical aids: 24 cans of the energy drink from Fuschl. Rene Sabathy from Uttendorf also took up the challenge.

Almost 300 teams from more than 60 nations embarked on a wild journey through half of Europe for a week (May 21 to 28). Their mission: without cash, credit cards or technical aids, they had to get to Berlin from various predetermined starting points by 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The groups of three had to successfully complete as many tasks as possible, take detours and be fast. The only currency on the journey, for example for food, accommodation or a lift: 24 cans of Red Bull energy drink. The drinks manufacturer from Fuschl had invited the participants to the "Can you make it?" scavenger hunt.

In Graz, the three members of Team SendtwitchHD had to bread schnitzel... (Bild: Red Bull Content Pool)
In Graz, the three members of Team SendtwitchHD had to bread schnitzel...
(Bild: Red Bull Content Pool)
... in Malmö, Sweden, they had to conquer a downhill course on "skis". (Bild: Red Bull Content Pool)
... in Malmö, Sweden, they had to conquer a downhill course on "skis".
(Bild: Red Bull Content Pool)

"Eyes closed and through"
Rene Sabathy from Uttendorf and his teammates Marius and Kilian put themselves to the test. "Close your eyes and get through it," said Sabathy before the trip. The three-man team "SendtwitchHD" set off from Copenhagen. On the way to Berlin, they had to sleep on the street in France, crash a wedding in Constance and fry schnitzel in Graz. All to make up meters towards the finish in Berlin.

The three young men covered more than 3,200 kilometers in one week. "It was tough, there were highs and lows. But it was pure madness," says the man from Pinzgau. In the end, Sabathy and his team came 27th.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
