Driver left the road and got stuck in the car

The fire departments (39 firefighters from Gleisdorf and Prebuch) rushed to the scene because he was stuck in his vehicle. They were able to free him using hydraulic rescue shears. After first aid, he was flown to Graz University Hospital in the Christophorus 12 rescue helicopter with indeterminate injuries. A breathalyzer test was not possible due to the injuries. The B 54 was closed for about one and a half hours.