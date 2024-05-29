In the ground until 2050
East Tyrolean youth bury “treasures” in a time capsule
To create a link between tradition and the future, the Osttiroler Jungbauernschaft/Landjugend (JB/LJ) implemented a special project. Unveiling in the year 2050.
Under the motto "Time capsule - a link between tradition and the future", a total of 20 local groups from East Tyrol joined forces and buried several small treasures as part of their annual project. The idea behind it: Each local group designed its own capsule and built it together. The weather-resistant and environmentally conscious containers were filled with personal items, stories, memories and other current things.
The "treasures" range from hand tools and photos to current music and personal letters. "The time capsules are a living testimony to the culture and identity of the respective communities," says the JB/LJ.
We not only want to preserve our great traditions, but also look to the future and leave a message for future generations.
Maximilian Jans, Obmann der JB/LJ im Bezirk Lienz
Treasures buried underground for several decades
The vessels were buried in the respective communities in mid-May. They will remain embedded in the ground untouched until 2050. The messages and contents will then be preserved for future generations and resurface in more than 20 years.
Traditions and looking to the future
"Our aim with this project is not only to build a bridge between the past, present and future, but also to strengthen the community among us by creating something that is not just for us, but for our children and grandchildren. We not only want to preserve our great traditions, but also look to the future and leave a message for future generations," explains Maximilian Jans, Chairman of the JB/LJ in the Lienz district.
Participants from all over East Tyrol
A total of 20 local groups took part in the time capsule project. The young farmers from Abfaltersbach, Ainet, Anras, Außervillgraten, Gaimberg, Innervillgraten, Iselsberg-Stronach, Kals, Kartitsch, Lavant, Nußdorf-Debant, Panzendorf, Schlaiten, Sillian, St. Johann, St. Veit, Strassen, Tessenberg, Thurn and Patriasdorf took part.
