East Tyrolean youth bury “treasures” in a time capsule

Traditions and looking to the future

"Our aim with this project is not only to build a bridge between the past, present and future, but also to strengthen the community among us by creating something that is not just for us, but for our children and grandchildren. We not only want to preserve our great traditions, but also look to the future and leave a message for future generations," explains Maximilian Jans, Chairman of the JB/LJ in the Lienz district.