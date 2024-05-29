Molly Ringwald: “fair game” for men as a teenager

The next incident happened when she was 14: "A married movie director stuck his tongue down my throat on set." Ringwald wrote that she was only slowly discovering her sexuality at the time, "but there was an older guy around every corner who wanted to help speed up the process". And this despite the fact that Molly had very involved parents at the time, who did everything they could to protect their daughter from male "lechers": "I shudder to think what would have happened if I hadn't had her."