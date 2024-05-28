Struggle over EU law
Renaturation: blockade by the federal states remains in place
The blockade of the federal states against the EU renaturation law will apparently remain in place for the time being - despite the initiative of the two SPÖ-led states of Vienna and Carinthia. This is because this withdrawal is not enough to lift the existing commitment, according to a letter sent to the nine provincial governors on Tuesday.
"In view of the rejection communicated by seven provinces, an amendment to the existing unified provincial position (...) on the proposal for a regulation on the 'restoration of nature' has not materialized," the letter said. The letter was sent by Andreas Rosner, Head of the Liaison Office of the Federal Provinces at the Office of the Lower Austrian Provincial Government.
Withdrawal of two federal states "too little"
Following an initiative by Vienna's Governor Michael Ludwig and Carinthia's Governor Peter Kaiser (both SPÖ), Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP), as the current Chair of the Governors' Conference, announced that she would begin consultations with the federal states. After obtaining new opinions, Vienna and Carinthia remained alone. According to the view now expressed in a letter, the withdrawal of these two federal states from the existing "unified state opinion" is not enough to cancel the existing commitment.
Non-unanimous repeal "absolutely uncharted territory"
Such joint decisions by the federal states are binding on the Austrian ministers in the relevant EU Councils in matters that are a matter for the federal states, such as environmental protection and nature conservation. According to constitutional and administrative law expert Peter Bußjäger, a non-unanimous repeal of such a "unified federal state opinion" is "absolutely uncharted territory". There is disagreement among experts about the necessary formal requirements.
The Nature Restoration Law provides for more forests to be reforested, moors to be rewetted and rivers to be restored to their natural state. After lengthy negotiations, it was passed in the EU Parliament in a watered-down form that took into account many of the earlier points of criticism, such as a potential threat to food security.
Austria could tip the scales
At the end of March, however, the Belgian Council Presidency removed it from the agenda at short notice at the Council of EU Environment Ministers when no qualified majority (at least 55% of the member states, which also represent at least 65% of the population of the Union) emerged before the final approval of the law. Austria, which had previously abstained, could therefore play a decisive role - if the issue is put back on the agenda by the Belgian Council Presidency at the next EU Environment Council in Luxembourg on June 17.ö
