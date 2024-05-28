Renaturation: blockade by the federal states remains in place

Austria could tip the scales

At the end of March, however, the Belgian Council Presidency removed it from the agenda at short notice at the Council of EU Environment Ministers when no qualified majority (at least 55% of the member states, which also represent at least 65% of the population of the Union) emerged before the final approval of the law. Austria, which had previously abstained, could therefore play a decisive role - if the issue is put back on the agenda by the Belgian Council Presidency at the next EU Environment Council in Luxembourg on June 17.ö