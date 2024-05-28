Head coach Pep Lijnders
Coaching staff fixed at runners-up Salzburg
The new coaching team at Red Bull Salzburg is in place. In addition to head coach Pep Lijnders, his assistants have now also been confirmed. Vitor Matos and Onur Cinel will be among his assistants. The German-Turk will not be returning to Liefering. Daniel Beichler will remain in the saddle there.
Red Bull Salzburg have signed Onur Cinel and Vitor Matos as new assistant coaches. Cinel, who previously worked at FC Liefering and as interim coach of the Red Bulls, will take over after EURO 2024, where he will act as co-coach of the Austrian national team with head coach Ralf Rangnick. Vitor Matos joins head coach Pep Lijnders from Liverpool FC.
Current assistant coaches join the academy
The duo will replace Alexander Hauser and Florens Koch, who will work at the Red Bull Football Academy in future. Sporting Director Bernhard Seonbuchner emphasized the expertise of the new assistant coaches and their perfect addition to the coaching team.
Cinel is looking forward to the collaboration: "I felt at home at FC Red Bull Salzburg right from the start." Matos praises the professional conditions in Salzburg and wants to contribute to the further development of the players.
Interim coach stays with the young bulls
The fact that Cinel is staying with the Bulls also means that he is not returning to Liefering, as was initially communicated. Interim coach Daniel Beichler will remain in office there. "I'm looking forward to this exciting task, the squad for next season is very interesting. I see my main task as preparing these talented players for the next steps and accompanying them along the way," said the ex-Sturm player in a club statement.
Academy manager Manfred Pamminger is delighted: "With Daniel, we can appoint our preferred candidate as successor to Onur Cinel as coach of FC Liefering. He has been with us at the academy for several years now and is an absolute believer in our training and playing philosophy. In recent years, he has left his mark on our U18s and the last few weeks at FC Liefering have shown that he can also work successfully in this league." Beichler only lost one game during his tenure. He also led the team to first place in the spring table.
