Coaching staff fixed at runners-up Salzburg

Academy manager Manfred Pamminger is delighted: "With Daniel, we can appoint our preferred candidate as successor to Onur Cinel as coach of FC Liefering. He has been with us at the academy for several years now and is an absolute believer in our training and playing philosophy. In recent years, he has left his mark on our U18s and the last few weeks at FC Liefering have shown that he can also work successfully in this league." Beichler only lost one game during his tenure. He also led the team to first place in the spring table.