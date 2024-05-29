Gynecological cancer outpatient clinic in Graz to be renovated

There have been plans for years to renovate the outpatient clinic, which has not been renovated for two decades. In August, the time has come, as Kages announced on the occasion of Women's Health Day: 1.67 million euros will be invested in expanding the treatment beds from five to nine and a more modern design. "Those who come for chemo won't have to wait so long," says Trutnovsky. "Examinations and discussions with our psychologist can take place at the same time."