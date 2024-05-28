“The abducted girl is my daughter”

Have you already planned your daughter's return in your mind? What you will say to her, what you will do with her first?

I think about that all the time. I plan all the time, I talk to her all the time in my mind. I try to imagine what she would like. She's been through so much, maybe she's changed too. I don't even know what to expect when she returns. I know my Naama, she would probably need her space. Her privacy, and her mom and dad to process it all. My plan is to just listen to her, what she needs, and live one day at a time. Sometimes I just want to sit in the car with her and sing like we used to. Or go back to the sea and watch the waves. Cook her something to eat, all the normal things we used to do together every day. And then I also have big plans, I want to see the whole world with her, travel a lot.