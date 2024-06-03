Win tickets
Scary comedy at Theatersommer Haag
This summer, Theatersommer Haag is heading to Transylvania and London. The audience can look forward to a weird horror comedy. The horror classic "Dracula" by Bram Stoker will be staged this year at Theatersommer Haag as a frighteningly funny horror comedy by Alexander Pschill and Kaja Dymnicki and you can win tickets for the humorous play.
From June 26 to July 27, 2024, "Dracula" will delight audiences at Theatersommer Haag with a total of 16 performances. Christian Dolezal as Professor Gabriel van Helsing and Boris Popovic as Dracula will play the leading roles. The ensemble is completed by the talented actors Lupo Grujcic, Elena Hückel, Michaela Kaspar, Raphaela Möst and Emilia Rupperti. This top-class cast guarantees a theater experience you won't soon forget.
Hague pearl series - a festival in a class of its own
In addition to the Dracula comedy, a varied program awaits you as part of the Hague Pearl Series. The opening concert will be performed by the "Philharmonic Rock Orchestra Haag". In addition, "Die Staatskünstler" will perform their new program "Old Dogs, New Tricks". The virtuosos of "Mnozil Brass" celebrate their 30th anniversary with a special concert that you should not miss. "Maschek" will present their program "Maschek XX - 20 years of talking about it", and Birgit Minichmayr and Alois Mühlbacher will perform the matinée "Die souveräne Leserin" together with the string quartet Sonare. You can find more information about the Hague Theater Summer HERE
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 4x2 tickets for the humorous production of Bram Stoker's horror classic "Dracula" on June 28, 2024 at 20:30 at The Hague Theatre Summer.Simply fill out the form below and with a little luck you'll be one of the lucky winners!
