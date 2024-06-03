Scary comedy at Theatersommer Haag

Hague pearl series - a festival in a class of its own

In addition to the Dracula comedy, a varied program awaits you as part of the Hague Pearl Series. The opening concert will be performed by the "Philharmonic Rock Orchestra Haag". In addition, "Die Staatskünstler" will perform their new program "Old Dogs, New Tricks". The virtuosos of "Mnozil Brass" celebrate their 30th anniversary with a special concert that you should not miss. "Maschek" will present their program "Maschek XX - 20 years of talking about it", and Birgit Minichmayr and Alois Mühlbacher will perform the matinée "Die souveräne Leserin" together with the string quartet Sonare. You can find more information about the Hague Theater Summer HERE