Former chancellors jointly promote participation in EU elections

Former chancellors promote the EU

In a statement after the dialog, Vranitzky praised the Union's successes - for example in the economic, cultural and educational sectors. Schüssel emphasized its innovative strength. "Let us not rest on our laurels", Vranitzky also stated, "let us be aware that great tasks await us." Schüssel spoke out in favor of the enlargement of the EU, but its members would then have to show more tolerance for one another.