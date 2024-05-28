Bochum hero Stöger: “We are all heroes today”

European Championship only on call

"The relief clearly outweighs the disappointment. Nobody believed in us anymore, except the inner circle. It's extremely cool, the history we've written, and it's all the nicer when you stay in it," said the match-winner. He crowned an outstanding season in which he had previously scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 32 games without relegation. Nevertheless, it may not be enough for him to take part in the European Championship, as ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick has only nominated the midfielder "on call" for the finals starting in Germany on June 14.