2 assists, 2 goals
Bochum hero Stöger: “We are all heroes today”
VfL Bochum have managed to stay in the German Bundesliga, mainly thanks to Kevin Stöger. However, the 30-year-old Upper Austrian did not want to describe himself as the sole non-relegation hero on Monday evening. "We're all heroes today, there's no need to single anyone out for praise. Respect to every single player, the coaching team, our crazy fans. I've always said the club belongs in the 1st division and we've done it," said Stöger in the Sky interview.
After a 3-0 defeat at home to Fortuna Düsseldorf, the starting position was very poor. Bochum forced extra time with a 3-0 win in the relegation second leg in front of 51,500 spectators, which remained goalless and required a penalty shoot-out. There, the Oberhaus club prevailed 6:5. Stöger converted a penalty after he had already scored from the spot to make it 3-0 (70') following a handball penalty he had taken himself. He had previously provided the assist for both of Philipp Hofmann's goals with a header (18th, 66th).
European Championship only on call
"The relief clearly outweighs the disappointment. Nobody believed in us anymore, except the inner circle. It's extremely cool, the history we've written, and it's all the nicer when you stay in it," said the match-winner. He crowned an outstanding season in which he had previously scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 32 games without relegation. Nevertheless, it may not be enough for him to take part in the European Championship, as ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick has only nominated the midfielder "on call" for the finals starting in Germany on June 14.
"I think I've played really well this season, I've had very good results not just in Germany but internationally. Of course I'm sad that I'm not there, I would have loved to be there, it would have been my dream, but I can't change it and I just hope that I'll be there next time," said Stöger.
Contract expires
Stöger will probably no longer be seen in Bochum kit next year. His contract is coming to an end and there is clearly interest from several sides. "I don't want to say much about it today, I just want to celebrate once again with the team, the fans and the family. Then there will be a decision in the next few days as to what I will do in the future," said Stöger.
