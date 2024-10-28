Left breast is to blame
Xenia of Saxony becomes a Bollywood star thanks to nude photos
Princess Xenia of Saxony surprises with exciting news: She has landed a leading role in a Bollywood movie! The reason for this is her left breast, which she pertly bared on the cover of the German "Playboy" in February, making headlines worldwide.
In the RTL YouTube format "Reality Check" with Tanja Bülter and Kena Amoa, the 37-year-old explained that her "Playboy" shoot made her dream of a film career come true.
"Wonderful left breast to blame"
"It's all thanks to my wonderful left breast," joked Xenia about her new job in the Indian film industry. "The Playboy cover has set things in motion. I was already in contact with Bollywood producers before corona. ... Actually, the princess just needed a little push."
In the movie, Xenia gets to play a princess, dance and "wave from a castle". Filming starts next summer. "I will make every effort to learn as much as possible about Indian culture and the language," says Xenia.
Criticism of reality stars
In Xenia's eyes, today's generation of reality stars is in stark contrast to the beginnings of the genre: "People have no talent anymore. People have endless motivation. ... But then they don't get anywhere because they don't concern themselves with themselves. Then they know: it's all about airtime."
Xenia herself focuses on naturalness and rejects extreme beauty interventions. "I like my face and want my son to know what I look like. They (reality stars, editor's note) have extreme surgery and then have children. And nobody knows where the original is anymore."
"Playboy" shoot as a statement
The "Playboy" shoot was a courageous step for Xenia von Sachsen, which earned her a lot of recognition: "They told me: We are so happy. We haven't seen natural breasts for 10 years."
Her family also supported her in her decision: "My family told me: it's good that you (as a noblewoman) dared to do this. And that you broke through this barrier. It triggered something."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.