Russian espionage: NEOS want to convict Kickl

Russia task force to investigate

However, Meinl-Reisinger believes that we cannot wait any longer, which is why they are calling on Karner to set up a task force. This should be set up in a similar way to the one after the terrorist attack in Vienna and work through everything in the Ministry of the Interior. The task force should look into the following: "Did Mr. Kickl possibly (...) smash our intelligence service as an extension of the Russian secret service?"