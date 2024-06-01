ADMIRAL invites you to public viewing in the Prater

ADMIRAL Corner: fans in soccer bliss

In addition to the matches, visitors can look forward to various highlights between matches. For example, performances by dance groups and DJs are planned. In addition, soccer fans can not only watch the matches, but also take part in various activities. Fans can put their skills to the test at the ADMIRAL Corner or prove their precision at the target shooting competition at the Krone stand to win European Championship goodies. KroneTV will also be on site with exciting interview partners.