UEFA EURO 2024
ADMIRAL invites you to public viewing in the Prater
From June 14 to July 14, Europe's largest sports bar, the ADMIRAL Arena Prater, will be hosting the first big public viewing of UEFA EURO 2024 in its new fan zone. Up to 800 soccer fans can watch all the matches here on a huge 28m² 4K LED wall with surround sound. There will also be countless activities taking place at the same time, including a target shooting competition at the "Krone" stand!
On June 14, the ADMIRAL Arena Prater will open its doors for a superlative public viewing event to mark UEFA EURO 2024. Soccer fans can watch all matches in the new fan zone of the official premium partner of the Austrian Football Association on a huge 28m² 4K LED wall with impressive surround sound. The arena offers space for 800 people in the outdoor area and - in bad weather - for 600 people indoors. The signal is provided by Servus TV, the official media partner of UEFA EURO 2024.
ADMIRAL Corner: fans in soccer bliss
In addition to the matches, visitors can look forward to various highlights between matches. For example, performances by dance groups and DJs are planned. In addition, soccer fans can not only watch the matches, but also take part in various activities. Fans can put their skills to the test at the ADMIRAL Corner or prove their precision at the target shooting competition at the Krone stand to win European Championship goodies. KroneTV will also be on site with exciting interview partners.
"Public viewing is more than just watching a game. It is a collective experience that unites fans and sparks emotions. At public viewing in the ADMIRAL Arena Prater, we create an atmosphere that ignites the spirit of sport and reflects the passion of the fans. With our huge screen and modern equipment, we offer a fan experience that is as intense as if you were live in the stadium. This will make UEFA EURO 2024 an unforgettable soccer event for everyone who comes to the Prater!"
ADMIRAL-Geschäftsführer Paul Kozelsky
Food and drink will also be well catered for: a selection of Langosch variations, from classic with garlic and mountain cheese to Mediterranean creations, offers something for every taste. There are also stadium classics such as Frankfurter sausages, chips and potato chips. The special Heineken beer bar quenches thirst and provides refreshing moments.
Enjoy the games in a cozy atmosphere
With 92 table sets, 25 double loungers, 25 single loungers and 30 bar tables, the entire zone offers plenty of space for relaxation and comfort. Here, guests can enjoy the games in a cozy atmosphere and relax between the exciting moments. And if the weather doesn't play ball, the games can be watched indoors in the sports bar. However, access here is only permitted from the age of 18.
Uniforms from Maradona, Beckham & Co. Autograph sessions with ÖFB stars
A special attraction is the exhibition of legendary players' uniforms from Comedy Hirten star Peter Moizi. These include jerseys from Maradona, Beckham, Pogba and Haaland. Live interviews with ÖFB players and autograph sessions are also planned.
All information about the ADMIRAL Fanzone can be found online at www.admiralarenaprater.at/fanzone
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
