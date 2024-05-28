Dispute over peanut allergy: ejection from plane

"The way we were treated was disgusting"

The family was then asked to leave the plane shortly before take-off. "The way we were treated was disgusting. The captain decided that he didn't want to fly with my daughter on board because of her allergy," the presenter described the situation. "When he found out that I had spoken to the other passengers, he shouted at me from the cockpit. He was very angry," said the 49-year-old.