Number of executions reaches ten-year high

"Despite the setbacks, the countries that still carry out executions are increasingly isolated. Our campaign against this life-destroying punishment is having an impact. We will continue until the death penalty is abolished worldwide," summarized Shoura Hashemi, Executive Director of Amnesty International Austria. The death penalty has been completely abolished in 112 countries around the world. The lowest number of executions to date has been recorded in 16 countries. In Belarus, Japan, Myanmar and South Sudan, for example, which all carried out executions in 2022, no executions were recorded in 2023.