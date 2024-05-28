Fürstenfeld saves eyesight in Ethiopia

A challenge and an affair of the heart at the same time

Walter Toniolli, member of the Fürstenfeld Rotary Club and head of the project, visited the clinic in November 2023. "The project was a challenge, but also an affair of the heart, and it was worth it," he emphasizes. Alongside cataracts, the bacterial eye infection trachoma is the second biggest cause of blindness in Ethiopia. The massive lack of hygiene is the reason for the smear infection, which causes severe pain and ultimately robs people of their sight. The Ilz secondary school also contributed 6000 euros to save people from this fate in the future.