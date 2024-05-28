Vorteilswelt
114,000 euros collected

Fürstenfeld saves eyesight in Ethiopia

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 08:00

Together with the organization Light for the World, the Rotary Club Fürstenfeld has collected donations of 114,000 euros and thus helped 320,000 people in Ethiopia.

Cataracts are the most frequently performed outpatient operation in Austria. In Ethiopia, however, the eye disease is often the cause of blindness due to poor medical care and the lack of treatment in most cases. The operation only takes around 15 minutes for adults. Together with the aid organization Light for the World Austria and the aid organization GTM in Ethiopia, the Rotary Club Fürstenfeld has now achieved great things here.

Long-term and sustainable help on the ground
Since the start of the "Reunion in Butajira" project, donations totaling 114,226 euros have saved the eyesight of sick people 2428 times. In addition, the Butajira hospital has been equipped with new medical equipment at a cost of 41,521 euros and the specialist staff have received intensive training. With a catchment area of 1.3 million people, the hospital plays a central role in the provision of care.

Light for the World has been actively working for many years to improve eye health in Ethiopia (Bild: Genaye Eshetu/Light for the World)
Light for the World has been actively working for many years to improve eye health in Ethiopia
(Bild: Genaye Eshetu/Light for the World)

In total, 320,880 people in Ethiopia have received support, whether in the form of operations, examinations or medication. "We would like to thank the Rotary Club Fürstenfeld for their great support! Together we have achieved a great deal and have been able to improve medical care," emphasizes Julia Moser, Managing Director of Light for the World.

I was particularly touched when an elderly woman said after her operation that she could now see her grandchildren for the first time. It is important to help directly on the ground.

Walter Toniolli, Mitglied des Rotary Club Fürstenfeld und Projektleiter

A challenge and an affair of the heart at the same time
Walter Toniolli, member of the Fürstenfeld Rotary Club and head of the project, visited the clinic in November 2023. "The project was a challenge, but also an affair of the heart, and it was worth it," he emphasizes. Alongside cataracts, the bacterial eye infection trachoma is the second biggest cause of blindness in Ethiopia. The massive lack of hygiene is the reason for the smear infection, which causes severe pain and ultimately robs people of their sight. The Ilz secondary school also contributed 6000 euros to save people from this fate in the future.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alina Luttenberger
Alina Luttenberger
