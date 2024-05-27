How Carinthian erotic model became a stalking victim

Pictures and videos deleted and added

But the harmony did not last long. A 250-page chat in the file shows how the mood changed just one month later. Out of anger because she no longer responded to calls and messages, for example, the accused deleted pictures and videos from Julia's account. He also deleted the likes that generate revenue. "It was too much porn for me. I wanted to change the strategy," he explains. Strobl adds that the defendant could also be seen in the deleted sex pictures. He speaks of a "highly confusing act that is difficult to see through due to the many profiles."