Gershwin musical: Americans and Austrians in the “Cheese War”
Tariffs on cheese infuriate the American factory owner Fletcher and so he starts a private war with weapons made of - cheese. The musical "Strike up the Band" by the Gershwin brothers is full of irony, swing and humor, the Austrian premiere at the Musiktheater Linz received rapturous applause!
The topic of "war" is unfortunately highly topical - which is why it is undoubtedly daring to turn it into an upbeat musical. But the brothers George and Ira Gershwin did it with "Strike up the Band or The Cheese War" in the 1930s and eventually even made it to Broadway.
Now the musical has had its Austrian premiere in a completely dusted-off version at the Musiktheater. It is about economic imperialism, which is essentially still going on today: the US cheese manufacturer Fletcher wants to defeat the competition in Austria with a private war (the original play was about America and Switzerland).
Love stories are not missing
Director Matthias Davids stages the musical in parts. Around 50 musicians from the Bruckner Orchestra dominate the stage, with brass and strings predominating. Daniela Dett guides the audience through the plot as narrator, which not only culminates in weapons made of cheese, but also brings many a love affair to a happy conclusion.
In addition to Karsten Kenzel (Fletcher), Valerie Luksch (Joan), Gernot Romic (Journalist) and Enrico Treuse (Spelvin) are also outstanding singers. Lynsey Thurgar (Mrs. Draper) is a gifted actress and vividly carries the sometimes too static scenes.
The Austrians' meadow costumes (Richard Stockinger) are witty, and overall there is plenty for the eye. A musical without any outstanding hits, but with swing; jazzy, good entertainment!
