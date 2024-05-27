What your dog reveals about your personality

"Psychoanalysts" on four paws

Animals of unstable people particularly seek to be close to their owners. Either out of their own insecurity or because they take on responsibility in pairs and are there for their human partner. For example, a study at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna led by Prof. Kotrschal shows how the human personality structure affects the physical closeness between humans and dogs. "The less emotionally stable the study participants were, the more they regarded their dog as a supporter and the longer the dog stayed close to the owner in the test situation," reports the behavioral researcher.