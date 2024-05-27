New festival
“Airfieldsounds” becomes a Kirtag of superlatives
The "Nova Rock" in Nickelsdorf and the "picture on" in Bildein will have competition this summer. On August 3 and 4, a new open-air festival will celebrate its premiere in Trausdorf in northern Burgenland.
In the summer of 1988, it was Pope John Paul II who was cheered on by the crowds when he held a mass on the airfield in Trausdorf in front of 80,000 people and kissed Burgenland soil.
Now, 36 years later, other "canonized" people are set to provide euphoria and frenetic applause at the old airfield: the musical cabaret duo Pizzera & Jaus and the punk/rock band Turbobier with guitarist and singer Marco Pogo at the front. On August 3 and 4, the Austro stars will form the line-up at the new "Airfield Sounds" open-air festival.
Party for young and old
"Under the motto 'Celebrate like the Pope', we want to create a Kirtag of superlatives for 12,000 people that strengthens the community," explains founder and mastermind Florian Andronik from Trausdorf. To ensure that the two-day event appeals to adults as well as children and young people, the 42-year-old police officer and entrepreneur ("Der Holz Floh") has not only engaged "local heroes" such as illusionist Sven Alexiuss and the band Chair-o-Plane, but has also enlisted restaurateurs and showmen from the region as supporters.
"In addition to a marquee, to which everyone has free access, there will be numerous food trucks, bars and amusement attractions. After the concerts on Saturday, DJs will provide the atmosphere in the after-show tent. On Sunday morning, a morning pint with the St. Georgen farmers' band is on the program. You can also find out what the future holds for you from a tarot card reader," reveals Andronik.
Ideas and investments
Hopefully it will be a huge success for him, as he has even taken out a loan to pre-finance the festival: "Unfortunately, there is no funding from the state or tourism. But I still believe in my vision. Anyone who does should come along!"
Dine and spend the night
Concert tickets are available from 69 euros. For 190 euros, night owls can even stay overnight and have breakfast at the luxury Hotel Galántha in Eisenstadt. Shuttle included. If you book the VIP ticket for 299 euros, you secure access to the VIP tent with a seat and free drinks and food during the concerts. Entry to the after-show tent is also included.
Looking for a cool support act!
Because Andronik and his production manager Nikolaus Pitlik from Zagersdorf also want to offer newcomers a stage, they are still looking for a young rock/pop band. Applications are open until June 30: www.airfieldsounds.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
