“Airfieldsounds” becomes a Kirtag of superlatives

Party for young and old

"Under the motto 'Celebrate like the Pope', we want to create a Kirtag of superlatives for 12,000 people that strengthens the community," explains founder and mastermind Florian Andronik from Trausdorf. To ensure that the two-day event appeals to adults as well as children and young people, the 42-year-old police officer and entrepreneur ("Der Holz Floh") has not only engaged "local heroes" such as illusionist Sven Alexiuss and the band Chair-o-Plane, but has also enlisted restaurateurs and showmen from the region as supporters.