Where is Silina?
Girl (13) goes into hiding with man – manhunt!
A man seven years older is said to have gone into hiding with a 13-year-old girl from Vienna. The police are already searching for them at full speed. Photographs have been published. The man - estimated to be around 20 years old - is accused of alleged child abduction.
13-year-old Silina has been missing since May 15. She was last seen leaving her school in the Liesing district at around 5 pm. "Before she disappeared, she is said to have said that she would be picked up by her boyfriend called Max and that he would continue to look after her," Vienna police reported on Monday.
Suspicion of child abduction
The identity of this previously unknown man is the subject of the investigation. He is being searched for at full speed on suspicion of child abduction.
According to the girl, the unknown man is said to be 17 years old. However, investigators estimate his actual age to be around 20.
Personal description of Silina:
- Female
- approx. 170 cm tall
- slim build
- long brown hair
- green-brown eyes
- wears braces
- was wearing a white tank top, a black Adidas jacket, white jogging pants and carrying a large black sports bag on 13.5.2024
Police ask for relevant information
The Vienna Provincial Police Directorate has now requested the media publication of the photos showing the two wanted persons by order of the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office.
The unknown man is described as follows:
- male
- approx. 170 cm tall
- corpulent build
- slightly longer light-colored hair
- brown eyes
- speaks German
- Wore light-colored jeans and a light-colored T-shirt on 13.5.2024
Information about Silina's whereabouts and/or the identity of the unknown person is requested from the criminal investigation department of the Simmering municipal police command on 01-31310 DW 99 69810 or 69221.
Ilvy (13) also missing in Styria
Silina is not the only girl who is currently missing in Austria. Ilvy from Rosental an der Kainach in Styria, who is only 13 years old, has also been missing since Friday. Her family is very worried. The search for the girl is in full swing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
