Volleyball
ÖVV women lose to Golden League winners Ukraine
Austria's women's volleyball team put in a strong performance against Ukraine at their home tournament in Schwechat on Sunday, but after losing 3-1 (-22,20,-14,-24) to the defending champions, they still have to wait for a tangible success in the Golden League after three games!
As on Friday in the 1:3 against Slovakia, the Austrians managed to win the set. The second set went to head coach Roland Schwab's team with a commanding 25:20. In the fourth set, the Ukrainians, number 8 in the European rankings, converted their second match point.
"We were only two points short of a tie-break!"
"We wanted to be brave, and we succeeded," said Schwab. "We were only two points short of a tie-break, which shows how well we've developed." Austria must hope to stay in the top flight. This will be at stake next weekend in Baku against Estonia (June 1) and Azerbaijan (June 2). Schwab: "If we carry on like this, things will go our way next week."
The ÖVV men landed their second commanding victory in their second match in the Silver League. After beating Iceland 3-0 in Torshavn, Radovan Gacic's team also won 3-0 (18,16,13) against the hosts, the Faroe Islands. Top scorer was Italy's Michael Czerwinski with 19 points. Next weekend, the Austrians will face Iceland and Israel in Strumica in North Macedonia, before hosting the Faroe Islands and Israel at their home tournament in Amstetten a week later.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
