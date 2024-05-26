ÖVV women lose to Golden League winners Ukraine

"We were only two points short of a tie-break!"

"We wanted to be brave, and we succeeded," said Schwab. "We were only two points short of a tie-break, which shows how well we've developed." Austria must hope to stay in the top flight. This will be at stake next weekend in Baku against Estonia (June 1) and Azerbaijan (June 2). Schwab: "If we carry on like this, things will go our way next week."