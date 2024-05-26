“Mitterlehner is also considering voting for me”

A chance meeting with former ÖVP leader Mitterlehner

An elderly gentleman says: "I'm voting for you. The ÖVP is no longer an option." The former head of the "Kurier" newspaper picks up the ball and talks about a chance meeting with former ÖVP leader Reinhold Mitterlehner a few hours earlier. That was in Krems. "Mitterlehner told me that he was considering voting for me. Because the ÖVP is no longer a European party."