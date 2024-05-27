Fred Jaklitsch, the “folk philosopher of music”

Just over a year ago, "Die Seer", Austria's most successful dialect band, announced that they would be giving their farewell tour in 2024 after 28 years. "We sang 'Alls hat sei Zeit' back in 1999. Our common goal is to celebrate our farewell from the stage in a dignified and appropriate manner and at a time when we are in the best of health. Now this point in time has become reality," says Alfred "Fred" Jaklitsch, inventor, head, heart and soul of the "Seer" and continues: "If you think about it, 28 years is half an eternity for a music career."