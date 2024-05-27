"Die Seer" in Kufstein
Fred Jaklitsch, the “folk philosopher of music”
"Die Seer" gave their final concert at Kufstein Fortress. A good opportunity to introduce the head and soul of the band, Fred Jaklitsch, as part of this tour.
Just over a year ago, "Die Seer", Austria's most successful dialect band, announced that they would be giving their farewell tour in 2024 after 28 years. "We sang 'Alls hat sei Zeit' back in 1999. Our common goal is to celebrate our farewell from the stage in a dignified and appropriate manner and at a time when we are in the best of health. Now this point in time has become reality," says Alfred "Fred" Jaklitsch, inventor, head, heart and soul of the "Seer" and continues: "If you think about it, 28 years is half an eternity for a music career."
Our common goal is to celebrate the farewell from the stage in a dignified and appropriate manner.
Fred Jaklitsch, Bandleader „Die Seer“
From the 80s boy band to the soulful "Seer"
Born in Bad Aussee in 1960, the likeable, multi-talented Jaklitsch is an "old hand" in the entertainment music industry. While still at school, he founded the boy dance band "Joy" together with Manfred Temmel and Andy Schweitzer, whose hits such as "Touch by Touch", "Hello" and "Japanese Girls" became worldwide hits.
In addition to countless gigs in Europe, this also helped the three young musicians to acclaimed performances in the USA, East Asia and Moscow.
Home, a place to "recharge your batteries"
Jaklitsch still lives with his family in his ancestral home in Ausseerland, now at Grundlsee. A place, as he emphasizes, that gives him strength and inspiration. And that seems to be true, because if you take a closer look at his artistic output, you will find well over 500 songs that he has written over the last few decades. Every single song conveys a positive mood.
This is also the will of the composer, who wants to unite and not divide, as his soul is deeply influenced by humanistic ideals, which have a decisive influence on his life and actions. This consistently positive attitude proves the "musical folk philosopher" right. "Übern Berg", "Oma" and the Seer anthem "Wild's Wasser" have a fixed place in the collective consciousness of the Republic and not just in the hearts of the hundreds of thousands of "Seer" fans and listeners.
An Austrian music success story
Since 1996, "Die Seer" have had 13 number one albums and won numerous awards and prizes. They have given countless tours, played in concert halls and on open-air stages, where they have had audiences of up to 25,000. In 2002, they produced the album "Junischnee", which stayed in the domestic charts for an incredible 112 weeks.
"Die Seer" live an experience
This incomplete record of success is proof that Fred Jaklitsch was right to realize his idea 28 years ago. You have to experience "Die Seer" live to understand it.
Music can connect and music can spread happiness, as they proved to the audience at Kufstein Fortress on Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
