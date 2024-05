18-year-old started the fire in the cellar himself

Great danger for residents

A bicycle tire, wooden pallets and two foam mattresses had caught fire in the basement of the house. The fire spread rapidly and would probably have caused devastating damage if the fire department had not intervened so quickly. The smoke had even reached the top floor and all 20 apartments had to be evacuated. However, no one was injured apart from the 18-year-old from Bad Ischl, who was now revealed as the arsonist and had to be taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.