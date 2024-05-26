“None of our songs have ever been played on the radio”

The presentation of the Amadeus Austrian Music Awards is also increasingly attracting criticism. Because there are artists who, despite great success, have not yet received a nomination or an award - like yourself, for example.

It would make sense to disclose the criteria! We should also know how many votes are cast and who votes. Then the whole thing would carry more weight and the award wouldn't lose more and more of its standing. Interest in it has declined recently, as can be seen from the viewing figures. And that should be questioned. Again, I'm not angry with anyone. But a nomination or an award would be a nice token of appreciation. Because we've worked so hard over the past few years and put in more hours than any other musician in Austria - I dare say that. And our success speaks for itself.