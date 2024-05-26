Drunk driver overturned with chicken barbecue truck

Propane gas threatened to explode

When the police arrived at the scene of the accident, there was already a strong smell of gas in the air. Everyone present was therefore quickly brought to safety, an exclusion zone was set up and additional forces were called in. Specialists from the fire department for hazardous substances carried out measurements, which showed that there was an acute risk of explosion in the exclusion zone. These measurements had to be carried out repeatedly while the gas continued to escape until the rescue work could begin.