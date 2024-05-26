The decision will be made on the very last matchday

Double help needed

This postponed the decision until the final round, in which Mario Pürrer's team will need double help: They have to beat Polster-Klub Wiener Viktoria at home - while Mauerwerk must not win at Neusiedl and Ardagger at Elektra. "We didn't expect that," admits club boss Christian Illedits, who has long been planning for the Burgenlandliga and some players are already gone after the season. But should the team really make it, "we will rise to this immense challenge". Two days before the landmark match (also for the Burgenlandliga, where Marz or Rudersdorf could also save themselves thanks to Draßburg), the BFV Cup final awaits in Siegendorf on Wednesday. There's a cup place up for grabs.