Eastern League relegation battle:
The decision will be made on the very last matchday
Whether Draßburg will be relegated from the Eastern Football League will only be decided in the very last round. However, Pürrer's team will not only need a home win against Polster-Elf Wiener Viktoria, but also double support. Oberwart celebrate a 5:0 win in Leobendorf.
Rajko Rep scored four times in Leobendorf
It's fair to say that things are going well in the sports town of Oberwart. The basketball team became Austrian champions on Thursday, while the soccer team celebrated an impressive 5-0 win in Leobendorf in the Regionalliga Ost on Saturday. Rajko Rep, who was signed in the winter, put the promoted team ahead in the very first minute, and the outstanding ex-Hartberg player scored no fewer than four times in total. After a strong spring, a single-digit place in the table is now within reach.
From Burgenland's point of view, however, the almost "more important" Saturday game took place in Vienna-Simmering. Mauerwerk managed to equalize against TWL Elektra shortly before the end to make it 1:1, but coach Ilco Naumoski's team was unable to secure the win that would have sealed Draßburg's relegation.
Double help needed
This postponed the decision until the final round, in which Mario Pürrer's team will need double help: They have to beat Polster-Klub Wiener Viktoria at home - while Mauerwerk must not win at Neusiedl and Ardagger at Elektra. "We didn't expect that," admits club boss Christian Illedits, who has long been planning for the Burgenlandliga and some players are already gone after the season. But should the team really make it, "we will rise to this immense challenge". Two days before the landmark match (also for the Burgenlandliga, where Marz or Rudersdorf could also save themselves thanks to Draßburg), the BFV Cup final awaits in Siegendorf on Wednesday. There's a cup place up for grabs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.