Thousands of euros in damage
Burglars devastate Waldviertel wellness oasis
Uninvited guests left behind a real mess at the Vitalbad Thayatal. The criminals were not exactly squeamish in their search for valuables - the property damage is in the five-digit range!
Burglars raided the town of Raabs an der Thaya in the Waldviertel on Thursday night. They broke into the Thayatal Vitalbad and the Tennisstüberl in the most brutal manner, the police confirmed an inquiry by the "Krone" newspaper. The gang of criminals left a trail of devastation, so that the wellness oasis had to remain closed on Friday.
Emergency operation during the (short) vacation period
According to estimates by the spa's managing director and mayor Franz Fischer, the perpetrators caused damage amounting to tens of thousands of euros. "We are trying to provide our guests with the full range of services again as quickly as possible," emphasized the city boss, adding that the break-in was particularly painful at a time when there are several long weekends. On Saturday, there was a kind of emergency operation with a limited offer.
Safe cut open on site
"Krone" research revealed that the perpetrators broke open the window of the castle sauna (see photo) and thus gained access to the wellness oasis. Numerous doors, windows and other items were broken into wherever the perpetrators suspected money or valuables. A safe, for example, was torn out of the wall and then ripped open. Numerous tills were ripped open and a daily lottery ticket worth several thousand euros was stolen.
Cash desk at the entrance also demolished
A drinks machine was also emptied and lots of cigarettes stolen. Many things had or have to be painstakingly repaired, not even the entrance cash desk "survived" the brutal break-in. After the crime, it was no longer even possible to accept bank transfer payments.
