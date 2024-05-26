Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Thousands of euros in damage

Burglars devastate Waldviertel wellness oasis

Nachrichten
26.05.2024 06:00

Uninvited guests left behind a real mess at the Vitalbad Thayatal. The criminals were not exactly squeamish in their search for valuables - the property damage is in the five-digit range!

comment0 Kommentare

Burglars raided the town of Raabs an der Thaya in the Waldviertel on Thursday night. They broke into the Thayatal Vitalbad and the Tennisstüberl in the most brutal manner, the police confirmed an inquiry by the "Krone" newspaper. The gang of criminals left a trail of devastation, so that the wellness oasis had to remain closed on Friday.

Emergency operation during the (short) vacation period
According to estimates by the spa's managing director and mayor Franz Fischer, the perpetrators caused damage amounting to tens of thousands of euros. "We are trying to provide our guests with the full range of services again as quickly as possible," emphasized the city boss, adding that the break-in was particularly painful at a time when there are several long weekends. On Saturday, there was a kind of emergency operation with a limited offer.

Safe cut open on site
"Krone" research revealed that the perpetrators broke open the window of the castle sauna (see photo) and thus gained access to the wellness oasis. Numerous doors, windows and other items were broken into wherever the perpetrators suspected money or valuables. A safe, for example, was torn out of the wall and then ripped open. Numerous tills were ripped open and a daily lottery ticket worth several thousand euros was stolen.

Cash desk at the entrance also demolished
A drinks machine was also emptied and lots of cigarettes stolen. Many things had or have to be painstakingly repaired, not even the entrance cash desk "survived" the brutal break-in. After the crime, it was no longer even possible to accept bank transfer payments.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf