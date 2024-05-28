No “fast fashion”: fashion according to your own taste

"Handicraft day" with a swap meet

Now she is organizing her own "Handicraft Day" on 14 June from 10:00 to 18:00 in the store on Ankershofenstraße. "Together with regional partners, we want to get people interested in handicrafts. We are celebrating sewing, crocheting and knitting," says Karin Kruse. In addition to mini-workshops, there will be a swap meet where old, handmade pieces and "cupboard corpses" can be donated and find a new owner. Leftover items will be donated to charitable organizations such as SOS Children's Villages.