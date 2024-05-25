Heavy rain showers
Hypothermic woman (42) rescued on the Schneeberg
On Friday, a 42-year-old female hiker alerted Reichenau Mountain Rescue. She was unable to continue due to physical problems, and heavy rain showers also made the situation more difficult.
At around 11 a.m., Reichenau Mountain Rescue was called for help by a woman from the district of Neunkirchen (Lower Austria). The 42-year-old went on a hike on the Schneeberg on Friday and wanted to walk from the Baumgartner refuge to the Knofeleben Naturefriends House. However, the weather threw a spanner in the works, with heavy rain showers making the hike difficult. She also complained of physical problems, which is why she finally called the emergency services.
Due to the weather, it was not possible to rescue her by air, reports the mountain rescue team. Hut manager and mountain rescuer Marco Auer from Knofeleben had to climb up via the Wassersteig together with another companion. A team also drove to the Naturfreundehaus together with the Alpine police.
Woman found hypothermic
However, the emergency services did not find the woman on the Wassersteig - the connecting path between Krummbachsattel and Knofeleben. Another descent into the Krummbachgraben followed. "The hypothermic person was found there and given initial treatment," explains the mountain rescue team. The ascent to the hut began, and the first rescue team and the second rescue team, including the Alpine police, met at the Wassersteig.
There, the Lower Austrian woman was provided with warm drinks, among other things, before continuing the rest of the way to the hut.
Pay attention to equipment
The weather has been warm for days, but very unstable, according to the mountain rescue service. Hikers should make sure they have appropriate clothing such as rain protection, and sturdy shoes are also necessary. "Even at 15 to 20 degrees, the body cools down very quickly," warn the emergency services.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.