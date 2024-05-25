Hypothermic woman (42) rescued on the Schneeberg

At around 11 a.m., Reichenau Mountain Rescue was called for help by a woman from the district of Neunkirchen (Lower Austria). The 42-year-old went on a hike on the Schneeberg on Friday and wanted to walk from the Baumgartner refuge to the Knofeleben Naturefriends House. However, the weather threw a spanner in the works, with heavy rain showers making the hike difficult. She also complained of physical problems, which is why she finally called the emergency services.