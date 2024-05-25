Drunk driver can’t stop “Krone” delivery man

He then got out of his car and called the police. His opponent in the accident? "He just stayed in the car, only rolled down the window once, but closed it again straight away." There was probably a good reason for that. Because when the arriving police officers asked the 26-year-old German to get out of the car, it quickly became apparent that he was heavily intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 1.42 per mille. "He was drunk as a skunk, he was really swaying when he got out," says Eichinger. "But I myself had a blood alcohol level of 0.0, because I'm a teetotaller."