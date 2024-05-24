Energy transition law
“Nature conservation must not give way to climate protection”
Alpine Association and business representatives clash in the tug-of-war over wind turbines in the Carinthian mountains. Environmentalists are calling for the new law to be reconsidered.
As reported, the new draft for the first Carinthian energy transition law is a thorn in the side of the Alpine Association. Its experts have identified dangerous legal loopholes that could cause massive damage to the local nature and landscape. They consider the construction of wind turbines to be unnecessary because Carinthia is already a pioneer in the generation of emission-free energy.
However, these statements are heavily criticized by the Chamber of Commerce. "If the Alpine Association thinks we can sit back and relax, there is a lot of catching up to do in terms of energy policy," rants WK President Jürgen Mandl. "The expansion to date is far too little to even come close to achieving the desired transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy sources by 2040!"
The law must not come into force in this form. Carinthia's nature conservation is very good. There must not be too much interference.
Erich Auer, Naturschutz Alpenverein
Problems would still arise with hydroelectric power plants in particular. Mandl: "Over the year, 100 percent of the energy demand is covered by electricity from Carinthia, but this calculation does not work out in winter. The low water level reduces electricity production, which could be perfectly offset by wind power, which is more productive in winter."
Away from wind turbines
However, the Alpine Association does not believe in wind turbines. "Our mountainous region is not suitable for this. They interfere too much with nature and wildlife. It would be better to get the energy from PV systems mounted on roofs," says Erich Auer from the Alpine Association's nature conservation department, pointing out alternative methods.
They don't want to slow down the energy transition, they just want to rethink the law: "The Nature Conservation Act is being undermined and climate protection is considered more important, that shouldn't be the case. Both play a role in the future."
