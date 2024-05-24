Urgent appeal successful
International Court of Justice wants to stop Israel
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to halt the controversial offensive in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has continued to deteriorate, the court declared on Friday. It is now "catastrophic" in Rafah. There was initially no response from Israel.
The application to the ICJ was submitted by South Africa. It is part of a broader lawsuit filed by the country in which Israel is accused of genocide.
"No power in the world" should stop Israel
Israel has rejected the accusations to the very end. The government in Jerusalem had declared in advance that "no power in the world" would prevent it from protecting its own citizens and taking action against the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Decision not binding
Decisions of the World Court are binding. However, the UN judges do not have the power to force a state to implement them. They can, however, call on the UN Security Council to take action in the matter. All member states of the court are obliged to respect the decisions of the Security Council.
However, it seems at least questionable whether the USA would waive its right of veto in the event of a corresponding resolution on Israel's withdrawal from Rafah.
