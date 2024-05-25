Millions for Linzers
Plus 18 and 9 “mil”: Sturm and LASK rejoice
According to the internet portal "Transfermarkt.at", there are two big winners in the Austrian Bundesliga when it comes to the market value of professionals: Salzburg's top striker Karim Konate and LASK goal scorer Marin Ljubicic.
While the 20-year-old bull from the Ivory Coast was able to increase his market value by ten million euros to 25 million euros (+66.7%), the market value of the LASK jewel Marin Ljubicic exploded by a whopping 220%. Previously worth a relatively modest 2.5 million euros, the Croatian would now command eight million euros from any interested club. As a result, Ljubicic's price tag has almost reached Nakamura dimensions.
Price explodes
The exorbitant increase is certainly also due to the fact that Ljubicic has scored a remarkable eight times in the last seven games. This has also earned the U21 international a prestigious promotion, at least on paper: Croatia team boss Zlatko Dalic has put the Linz goal scorer on the national team's call-up list for Euro 2024 on the advice of his assistant and former world-class striker Mario Mandzukic.
LASK profit of 9 million
Overall, the LASK squad is now worth nine million euros more than before the market value changes. Sturm's squad has increased by 18 million (market value now 76 million), while Salzburg was able to increase its squad value by five million to 220 million despite losing the title.
Herbert Eichinger
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.