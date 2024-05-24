Quiet, my ass!
Party noise: what restaurateurs need to bear in mind
Uproar shortly after the new takeover: open-air events at Schloss Cobenzl in Vienna are too loud. The operator is aware of the problem - as are other restaurateurs in the city. On the other side are the noisy neighbors.
Schloss Cobenzl has had a new tenant since March - the DoN Group. While there were problems with the predecessor (cost-intensive renovation with the involvement of the city as landlord, a surprising withdrawal), calm has returned with the new operator. But only for a short time: after just two months, there is trouble again. This time it comes from neighbors - they complain about noise disturbance. The reason is the many (open-air) events.
It was probably particularly bad on Ascension Day two weeks ago. "Loud party music was played outside until after 10 pm," says Martin J. When he called the police, he was told that he had already received several complaints from local residents. "I also wonder whether the wild animals in the area aren't being disturbed by this," says J.
Facts & figures
20 million euros went into the conversion of the Cobenzllokale. The hapless tenant had paid the lion's share. After his departure, the city had to pay 13.5 million - including 6.5 million in subsidies.
Organizer admits problems
The city does not want to comment on this, but the organizer does: "We have received a number of complaints by telephone about the event, which was organized by an external organizer, so we as the landlord are aware of the issue," says a spokesperson for the DoN Group. Efforts will be made to move the party inside at an earlier time next time, but the operator says that permission has been granted until 10 pm.
Sunday peace and quiet is also history for local residents with the "No Sunday without techno" series of events.
How other restaurateurs deal with complaints
There are plenty of open-air events in the city in summer. How do the other operators do it? "There's always a neighbor who gets upset," says restaurateur Heinz Pollischansky, who is opening the "Palais Freiluft" in the garden of Palais Auersperg next Saturday. The location in the city center makes it even more difficult for him.
There have already been complaints in advance, including about a sandpit that Pollischansky wants to set up for younger guests. How does the experienced restaurateur deal with this? "I stick to the rules and maintain a good relationship with the neighbors."
I've already had complaints from neighbors before I've even opened. You need good cooperation.
Gastronom Heinz Pollischansky
Bild: Jöchl Martin
What event organizers need to bear in mind
The hospitality industry has had anything but an easy time in recent years. Lockdown and now inflation and high energy costs. This has left its mark on the industry. According to a recent location analysis by KSV1870 and RegioPlan, locations in peripheral locations and in the vicinity of major cities are more often insolvent. The bottom line: the chance of survival is better where there is a lot going on. However, this means that conflicts with local residents are virtually pre-programmed.
So what does a catering business need to consider? Businesses need a business premises permit for their location. The issue of noise is particularly important in densely populated urban areas. This can be caused by equipment, but also by guests.
"People who move in have less protection"
"Structural or organizational measures must be taken to protect the neighbors. The question is always whether guests in front of the restaurant are still part of the business premises. In addition, neighbors who move in later generally have a lower level of protection," said a spokesperson for the Vienna Chamber of Commerce in response to an inquiry from Krone.
Bars with longer opening hours in particular therefore often do without outdoor areas with tables and armchairs in inner-city areas. A few years ago, a well-known inner-city bar was on the brink of closing due to complaints from local residents. Using an app, long queues at the door were finally curbed - after previous losses in the high six-figure range.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.