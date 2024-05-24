Dozens injured
India: At least 10 people killed in factory explosion
At least ten people have been killed in an explosion at a chemical factory producing food colorants in the Indian state of Maharashtra. More than 60 others were injured and taken to hospital, according to reports.
As the daily newspaper "The Hindu" reported on Friday, a steam boiler exploded on Thursday afternoon, triggering a fire that also damaged nearby factories and houses. Firefighters battled the flames into the night, according to the paper.
Investigation into negligent homicide
According to the disaster management department, the factory in the Thane district in the metropolitan region of the financial center of Mumbai used highly reactive and unstable substances. The police are investigating the factory owners for negligent homicide, it said.
There is also an investigation into employees of the authorities who issued permits and carried out inspections. The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated, local media reported.
Compensation for victims' families
The head of government of the affected state of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, announced that the families of the victims would each receive compensation of 500,000 rupees (around 5600 euros) and that the government would cover the costs of treating the injured. Such compensation is common in India in the event of accidents involving infrastructure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
