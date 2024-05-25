Vorteilswelt
One more brewer

Cheers: To a “Stips” with Thomas Stipsits

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 12:00

Printed sweaters, calendars or plastic cups with imprints: there are countless promotional gifts and merchandise articles. Cabaret artist Thomas Stipsits has come up with a special product and fulfilled a dream of his own.

In addition to laughs, Thomas Stipsits has recently started producing his own beer. The entertainer has been brewing the liquid gold as a hobby for some time now, and even thought about setting up his own small brewery in his home town - but then decided he would rather have a vacation cottage in Greece.

Greek Wei... sorry, beer.
However, fate was to give him another chance, which the 40-year-old seized without much hesitation. An old acquaintance, Markus Führer, head of the private brewery in Gablitz, made his dream of his own hand-brewed pale ale come true. "Thomas didn't want to brew just any beer in someone else's brewery, but wanted to become part of the company himself and thus remain completely authentic," says Führer about the collaboration. It also soon became clear that it should be a Helles - which is also the beer that best suits Stipsit's private taste.

O'zapft is! Thomas Stipsits with brewery boss Markus Führer at the tapping of the barrel.
O'zapft is! Thomas Stipsits with brewery boss Markus Führer at the tapping of the barrel.
(Bild: Schöndorfer Karl/Karl Schöndorfer TOPPRESS)

And so "Stips" was born: "Golden yellow, with a subtle hop bitterness, slightly cereal in the mouth, balanced carbonation and drinkable," is how the brewing duo describe the beer. Friday was the day: Stipsits and Führer invited guests to a celebratory tasting at the Nikodemus restaurant in Pukersdorf. Stage colleague Viktor Gernot, Nikodemus boss Niki Neunteufel, mime Rudi Roubinek ...

"Lotterbuben" colleague Viktor Gernot (left) and Nikodemus landlord Niki Neunteufel.
"Lotterbuben" colleague Viktor Gernot (left) and Nikodemus landlord Niki Neunteufel.
(Bild: Karl Schöndorfer TOPPRESS)
The actors (from left) Rudi Roubinek, Monica Weinzettl and her husband Gerold Rudle enjoyed the food.
The actors (from left) Rudi Roubinek, Monica Weinzettl and her husband Gerold Rudle enjoyed the food.
(Bild: Schöndorfer Karl/Karl Schöndorfer TOPPRESS)

However, the taste experience should not be reserved for the VIPs and VIPerln of this country. "Stips" is available to buy either as a Krügerl or Seidl at the cabaret artist's performances, in online shops and also freshly tapped from the barrel in selected restaurants.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Maria Eberhöfer
Maria Eberhöfer
