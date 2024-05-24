Flick presented as Barca coach on Monday

Confusion surrounding Xavi

A one-year contract with an option to extend is said to be under discussion. Several media outlets had previously reported that Flick was once again a hot candidate for the top club. Flick, most recently the German team manager, is therefore considered to be the club management's favorite in the event of a separation from current coach Xavi after an unprecedented back and forth in recent weeks. However, this separation has not yet been officially confirmed. According to the newspaper, Xavi will also be informed of the decision on Monday.