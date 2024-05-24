Caution advised!
“Schliafhansln” literally get under your skin!
Pets enjoy their run in fields and meadows - and it can happen that awns lying on the ground or stripped from grasses get caught in their fur with their fine barbs and cause serious internal injuries if left untreated. An attentive "Krone" reader informed our animal corner editorial team about the current danger of prickly barley seeds in a popular Viennese dog area.
The term "Schliafhansl" stands for the awns of mouse barley, which often grows along roadsides and in fields. In the warm season, the awns can penetrate the skin or body orifices of our four-legged friends and even travel considerable distances inside the animal.
The seeds of mouse or mouse barley break up into many small pieces as soon as they are ripe. Each part is equipped with small barbs to "cling" to the ground. This characteristic can be fatal for our dogs and cats.
Dog owner Andrea P. wrote to our animal corner editorial team: "Dear team! I like to walk my dog along the Ostbahnbegleitstraße in the 22nd district. There is also a dog zone there, but I can't recommend it at all because there is a lot of mouse barley ('Schliafhanseln') growing! The meadow in the Margaritenweg area was also mowed recently - there was also a lot of mouse barley there! As usual, the cuttings were left lying around. The 'Schliafhansln' dry out in the sun and fall apart! As we dog owners also like to use this path, I have heard that some dogs have already been to the vet because of this problem!"
After receiving your letter, we immediately informed the responsible authority(Veterinary Office and Animal Welfare - MA60) that there is a danger to pets in the areas in the 22nd district of Vienna.
How does a "Schliafhansl" get into the animal's body?
As soon as your four-legged friend roams through woods and meadows, "Schliafhansln" can stick to the fur and migrate. It becomes particularly critical when the seeds burrow into the auricles and paws. Purulent inflammation - which can also penetrate the skin - can occur and must be treated by a vet as soon as possible.
Always consult a vet
If your pet has a lump in its ear, frequent shaking and tilting of the head are signs of this. If it also scratches itself constantly, the lump will penetrate deeper and deeper into the ear canal. Dog breeds with drooping ears, such as Cocker Spaniels, are particularly affected.
Mouse barley
- As an annual plant that reproduces by maturing and seeding, mouse-barley can be controlled with more frequent, timely mowing and destruction of the mowed material.
- Viennese dog owners have started a petition to draw the City of Vienna's attention to this problem.
If the "Schliafhansl" is caught between the toes, you will usually only recognize this when there is increased licking or the appearance of swelling and a limping gait. In cats, the eyes are often affected: The seeds can cause serious corneal inflammation in velvet paws. You should always consult a vet.
Search thoroughly after walks
How can you prevent your four-legged friend from getting problems from a "Schliafhansl"? It is best to avoid places where many barley-like plants grow. However, it is more important to check your dog's fur, ears and eyes thoroughly for awns after walking your dog or letting your cat out.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
