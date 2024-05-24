“Schliafhansln” literally get under your skin!

Dog owner Andrea P. wrote to our animal corner editorial team: "Dear team! I like to walk my dog along the Ostbahnbegleitstraße in the 22nd district. There is also a dog zone there, but I can't recommend it at all because there is a lot of mouse barley ('Schliafhanseln') growing! The meadow in the Margaritenweg area was also mowed recently - there was also a lot of mouse barley there! As usual, the cuttings were left lying around. The 'Schliafhansln' dry out in the sun and fall apart! As we dog owners also like to use this path, I have heard that some dogs have already been to the vet because of this problem!"